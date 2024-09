Seanergy Maritime Holdings began preparations for its annual shareholder meeting on 4 November by firing a salvo against minority shareholder George Economou, who has asked for a vote of no confidence in the existing management.

In a letter released on Monday, the current five-member board around chief executive Stamatis Tsantanis urges shareholders to renew the terms of the two existing board members up for re-election while rejecting Economou’s replacement nominees.