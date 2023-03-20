Seanergy Maritime chief executive Stamatis Tsantanis can give several reasons as to why he expects the rising capesize bulker market to continue its upward trend, following a months-long steady decline.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC of spot-rate averages across five key routes slid steadily from above $23,000 per day in late December to just under $2.300 per day by mid-February before rising back up to about $17,500 per day by Wednesday.

The 5TC posted modest progress on Monday, improving 1.7%