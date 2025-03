United Maritime, a US-listed asset-playing vehicle with eight large bulkers on the water, reduced its dividend after posting a moderate loss for the last quarter of 2024 and guiding for weaker revenue in the current quarter.

The company, which was set up nearly three years ago as a spin-off of Seanergy Maritime Holdings, posted a net loss of $1.8m — compared with deficits of $894,000 in the third quarter of 2024 and $726,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023.