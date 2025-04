Sale-and-purchase deals for secondhand bulkers tumbled 58% in the first quarter of 2025, according to data firm Veson Nautical.

Only 77 transactions took place, compared to the 182 in the first three months of 2024, said Veson Nautical’s senior content analyst, Rebecca Galanopoulos.

Values for bulkers were down year on year across almost all sub-sectors and size categories, said Galanopoulos.