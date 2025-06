Capesize sale-and-purchase activity has taken a major dive so far this year, with asset values now also on the slide, albeit from high levels, according to Veson Nautical.

The US company’s senior analyst Rebecca Galanopoulos has tallied 46 deals in 2025, down 48% from 89 in the same period of last year.

She said the average age of vessels sold has also shifted from 12 years last year to 16 now, suggesting a slowdown in fleet renewal.