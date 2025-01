Six months after acquiring its first tanker, bulker player OceanPal may be exiting the capesize sector.

US brokers report that the Athens-based company has obtained $16.2m from Chinese interests for the 171,800-dwt, Daewoo-built Salt Lake City (built 2005).

This is one of three bulkers OceanPal started life with in October 2021 as a Diana Shipping spin-off.