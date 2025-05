Diana Shipping reported a small but growing profit and kept its dividend steady for the first quarter.

The Semiramis Paliou-led company, a US-listed owner of about 40 bulkers primarily employed on short- to medium-time charters, posted on Thursday a net income of $3m between January and March, up from $2.1m in the same period of 2024.

This was Diana’s third consecutive profitable quarter during a time of year when bulker earnings are typically week.