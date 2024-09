Chinese owner Shandong Shipping is said to have lifted its Guaibamax bulk carrier newbuilding order at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry to six vessels.

It is believed to have inked two more methanol dual-fuelled 325,000-dwt ships at the yard.

Industry sources Shandong Shipping inked the fifth and sixth ore carriers some time ago, but the deal was never reported.