China’s Rongtua Shipping has diversified into the chemical tanker arena by inking a newbuilding contract.

The Shanghai-headquartered bulker company has struck a deal with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou to build two 25,900-dwt stainless steel chemical tankers.

Rongtua said the newbuildings contract marked the company’s official launch in the global petrochemical shipping market and “opens a new chapter of diversified transportation services with an international perspective”.