The Russia-Ukraine agreement on Black Sea safety has done little to restore faith in the region’s grain trade, as fundamentals are still dampening hopes for export growth in 2025, shipbroking analysts warn.

And that spells bad news for bulker demand, they argue.

A maritime ceasefire, as well as the US’ move to restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, could leave Black Sea grain shipments unaffected, they say.