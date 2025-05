Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has landed an order for a series of newcastlemaxes, marking its entry into the large bulker segment.

Multiple shipbuilding sources said Japan’s Doun Kisen has commissioned the Chinese yard to build three 210,000-dwt bulk carriers to be delivered from 2028.

Nantong Xiangyu is best known for constructing ultramax and kamsarmax bulkers along with stainless steel chemical tankers.