Nikolaus Schues and his F Laeisz have emerged as a major investor in New York-listed Diana Shipping just months after turning a profit from its last move on shipping stocks.

The German shipowner told the US Securities and Exchange Commission that he and his private shipping companies now hold nearly 6.31m shares in Athens-based Diana.

This gives him a 5% stake, which could be the second-largest stake not held by insiders.