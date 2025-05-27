The shipping arm of power company PLN Energi Primer Indonesia would consider expanding or renewing its fleet with secondhand bulkers.

State-owned Pelayaran Bahtera Adhiguna would think about supramaxes, mostly due to their suitability for domestic shipping, but newbuilding orders are off the table right now.

“In the past two years, we have bought three units because we need the vessels to fulfil our domestic market obligations,” said director of commercial & planning Arif Yunianto, on the sidelines of conferences at Indonesia Maritime Week 2025.