Ships with the lowest carbon intensity indicator (CII) ratings saw the lowest number of sales last year, according to an analysis by valuation platform VesselsValue.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) implemented the new carbon regulations on 1 January to score how much CO 2 vessels emit based on cargo capacity and nautical miles travelled.

The IMO will start handing out scores on a scale from A to E in 2024 based on carbon data from owners.