A Filipino fitter was fatally injured after falling 10 metres during routine cleaning on a Greek-owned bulker at a shipyard, according to an investigation report.

The UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) highlighted the increased risks for crew while vessels are undergoing maintenance at yards and called for better coordination between ship and shore.

Emmanuel Tayong, 37, was injured in April 2023 after falling down a ventilation trunk on the 50,832-dwt Equinox Seas (built 2003) after a fan had been removed during maintenance at the shipyard on the island of Syros, Greece, the report found.