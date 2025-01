Minsheng Financial Leasing of China has offloaded a panamax bulk carrier that has reached the end of a leasing deal with Wah Kwong Maritime Transport.

The 81,500-dwt bulker Ru Meng Ling (built 2010) has been sold to Infinity Shipping Ventures, a single-ship owning entity affiliated with Silk Searoad Maritime of Greece, according to S&P Global data.

The $15.4m