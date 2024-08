Six more panamax bulk carriers joined the Bluepool Panamax pool in July, taking its vessel count to 17.

Singapore-based MSPL Diamond, part of Indian conglomerate Baldota Group, has brought in its entire fleet of four post-panamax bulkers.

Two Japanese-built kamsarmaxes have also been contributed by a Greek shipowner that was not identified but appears to be Los family-controlled Vrontados Shipping.