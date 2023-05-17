Star Bulk, one of the world’s largest shipowners, saw profit slide to its lowest level in almost two years, dragged down by falling earnings for its 127 scrubber-fitted bulkers.

The US-listed company posted a net income of $45.9m for the first quarter. That is down 73% from the same period of 2022 and the company’s lowest profit reading since the second quarter of 2021.

This was in line with a 48% annual drop in the company’s time charter equivalent earnings (TCE) to $14,199 per day, which caused total revenue to fall by 38% year-on-year to $224m — again the lowest reading in eight quarters.