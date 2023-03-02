Eagle Bulk Shipping finished 2022 with a record performance as the New York-listed shipowner’s ultramaxes and supramaxes continued to beat market averages.

The Connecticut shipowner reported adjusted profits of $35.9m for the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $69.3m in the same period of last year.

But the decline in quarterly earnings was not enough to prevent full-year adjusted profits to rise to more than $256m, which is up from $191m in 2021 and the highest level since the company was founded in 2005.