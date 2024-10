Japanese shipowner Soki Kisen has ordered two bulker newbuildings.

It has commissioned Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding to construct an ultramax and a handysize. The owner, based in Imabari city in Ehime prefecture, has selected engines that will use conventional marine fuels for both vessels.

President Yosuke Kawakami told TradeWinds that Soki will take delivery of the 64,000-dwt ultramax in 2025 and the handysize in 2027.