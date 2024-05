The Spanish government has barred a Danish cargo ship from docking in Cartagena due to its alleged cargo of arms destined for Israel.

But operator H Folmer & Co told TradeWinds a “mistake” has been made and the vessel expects to dock as normal in the Spanish port.

Transport minister Oscar Puente said on X that the 2,200-dwt Marianne Danica (built 1993) had asked to call at Cartagena, but will be refused entry.