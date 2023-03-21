The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has handed down a 90-day ban to a Spliethoff ship, accusing the owner of a “pattern of unacceptable performance.”

The action against the 12,500-dwt Netherlands-flag multipurpose Flevogracht (built 2011) is part of a crackdown on “poor performers” in the maritime industry, AMSA said.

Inspectors found the ship’s rescue boat engine was defective.

AMSA had previously sent Dutch company Spliethoff two warning letters, outlining concerns over the seaworthiness of its ships.