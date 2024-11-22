Another Spliethoff vessel has been banned from Australian ports after failing a port state inspection.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said the Netherlands-flagged 12,300-dwt general cargo ship Marsgracht (built 2007) will not be able to enter the country for 180 days.

The vessel was detained at Port Alma, Queensland on 6 February for improper stowage of dangerous goods.

And on 14 November, the Marsgracht was again held for the same reason.

The recurrence highlights systemic failures in the ship’s safety management system and a serious lack of effective remedial action, AMSA said.

The detention is the fourth since July 2022 for a Spliethoff-operated ship failing to comply with requirements for dangerous good stowage.

“These repeated failures demonstrate an inability to ensure safe operational practices across the fleet,” the authority added.

The detention rate for the Dutch owner significantly exceeds the global average at 12.6% over the past two years, with multiple ships held for International Safety Management Code failures and other safety-critical deficiencies, AMSA said.

“This reflects a broader pattern of non-compliance and poor performance, undermining the safety of seafarers and the Australian marine environment,” it added.

“Spliethoff is considered a poor-performing operator, having been placed back on the list on 8 February 2024.”

In March, the authority banned the company’s 12,500-dwt multipurpose ship Flevogracht (built 2011) for 90 days, after inspectors found its rescue boat engine was defective.

Warning letters

AMSA had previously sent the owner two warning letters, outlining concerns over the seaworthiness of its vessels.

The authority has now detained six Spliethoff vessels in the past two years.

Spliethoff confirmed the ban in relation to deficiencies found on the ship at Port Alma.

In a statement to TradeWinds, the company said it “takes the message from AMSA with the utmost seriousness and has immediately taken steps to rectify the matter.”

An internal investigation is underway.

“Once completed the results will be shared with AMSA and other parties involved, ensuring that the necessary steps are taken to ensure that any vessel entering Australian waters and managed by the company meets the stringent conditions required,” the owner added.

AMSA executive director of operations Michael Drake said the authority had escalated its enforcement action to send a clear message to the operator.

“Noting the seriousness and nature of these breaches, and the apparent lack of effective processes to rectify failings, it is appropriate that the Marsgracht not enter or use an Australian port for a period of 180 days," he added.

“When it comes to loading dangerous cargo, there is no scope for non-compliance. There is no excuse for disregarding these standards.”