The first period capesize charter of the year unveiled by Diana Shipping on Friday is affected by the market’s current poor performance, but is also a harbinger for a turnaround in the near future.

The US-listed owner of about 40 midsize and large bulkers said that SwissMarine agreed to fix the 177,800-dwt New York (built 2010) from Monday for between 12 and 14 months at a staggered rate.