Unfazed by global trade war concerns and IMO rules that threaten to dent the profitability of ageing vessels, Far Eastern buyers continue scooping up ageing supramax and panamax that Greek sellers are only too keen to get rid of.

Athens-based Star Bulk is riding that wave with gusto.

The New York-listed shipping behemoth, which has already confirmed six supramax divestments earlier this year, is now piling up another two, according to shipping data banks and broker reports.