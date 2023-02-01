Star Bulk Carriers is bullish on iron ore trading volumes for the second half of 2023 as the owner expects China to increase imports of the steelmaking commodity and the global economy to improve during this period.

China should take in more overseas iron ore in the second half because its inventory of this commodity is down to a three-year low of 126m tonnes as the country looks to ramp up construction, chief executive Petros Pappas said.

“We therefore expect that we will see more imports in the second half of the year, and more so from Brazil, which has not yet performed up to its expectations as far as exports are concerned, which will actually increase tonne-miles,” he said on Wednesday during a first-quarter earnings call with analysts.