Star Bulk Carriers, a giant owner and operator of more than 150 ships, eked out a narrow profit in the first three months of the year.

It extended the company's run to 19 consecutive quarters in the black, with the three months to the end of March 2025 the lowest figure recorded over that stretch.

Net income at the Petros Pappas-led company, in which tycoon John Fredriksen and several other ship owners hold stakes, dropped to $462,000 from $74.9m