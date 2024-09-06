New York-listed Star Bulk Carriers is continuing to release staffers from the former Eagle Bulk Shipping as it reaps synergies from the acquisition completed in April.

Bunker manager Jim Gilligan, an eight-year veteran, is the latest to leave his post in the Stamford, Connecticut, office that Star inherited from Eagle in the all-stock takeover.

Bunkering functions are one of the areas that will be performed from Star Bulk’s offices in Greece on behalf of the enlarged fleet, TradeWinds understand.