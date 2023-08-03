Star Bulk Carriers’ profit for the second quarter has dropped considerably due to a much weaker dry bulk market.
The New York-listed owner posted $44.3m in net income for the quarter, down from $200m for the same period last year.
New York-listed owner still provides shareholder dividend of $0.40 per share
