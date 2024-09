The wave of old Greek capesize sales continues at a brisk pace with US-listed shipping behemoth Star Bulk Carriers announcing the sale of its oldest vessel on Monday.

The scrubber-fitted, 176,300-dwt Star Triumph (built 2004) fetched a gross $20m, the Petros Pappas-led company said in a statement.

After debt repayment on the vessel, Star Bulk expects to book a net gain of $7.7m