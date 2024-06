Brothers Dimitris and George Stefanou are piling up more bulkers, with a fell swoop on a panamax trio shed by fellow Greek owner Panos Laskaridis.

Dimitris Stefanou confirmed to TradeWinds that his family's companies have spent about $52.5m in total on the 75,000-dwt sisterships Atlas, Icarus and Thisseas (all built 2012).

The vessels were built at Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Ship Industry in China, Laskaridis’sfavoured yard.