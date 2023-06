Stove Shipping has sold its last ship as the Tidemand family-backed company turns its focus to charting a greener future.

Gearbulk confirmed on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy the 55,900-dwt Stove Ocean (built 2013) on “private and confidential terms”, but sources close to the deal said the supramax bulker came with a $21m price tag.

Stove declined to comment.

The sale price represents a slight premium to VesselsValue’s $20.5m