Triton Navigation, the shipping arm of Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp, has sold an ultramax bulker.

Brokers report that Amsterdam-based Triton has sold the 60,456-dwt Nord Mississippi (built 2015) to unnamed Greek interests for $22m.

The geared vessel was built at Mitsui Ichihara in Japan to the yard’s Mitsui Neo60 design and has a ballast water treatment system and modern eco-electronic engine.