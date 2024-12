A supramax bulk carrier involved in a deadly Houthi attack earlier this year has been reported by brokers as sold for recycling on an “as is” basis in the United Arab Emirates.

The 50,400-dwt True Confidence (built 2011), operated in the fleet of Piraeus-based Third January Maritime, was hit by a missile fired by the Yemeni rebel group on 6 March while it was 50 nautical miles (93 km) south-west of the port city of Aden.