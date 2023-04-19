Average spot rates for supramax bulkers sailing from the US Gulf Coast to China leapt to their highest point in months as the Atlantic basin stayed oversupplied with these vessels, according to brokers.

The Baltic Exchange’s average rate for the trade jumped 11% on Wednesday to nearly $23,100 per day, marking its highest level since early January and exceeding meagre rate gains on other supramax routes.

By comparison, the average spot rate for the route from South America to China across the Atlantic basin improved just 1% to just under $18,000 per day on Wednesday, the exchange’s data showed.