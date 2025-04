Supramaxes arriving in India will be competing for fewer iron ore cargoes to export, a trend that will likely push rates down, says maritime tech firm The Signal Group.

Since the start of 2025, total seaborne iron export figures were “considerably weaker” compared to previous years, Signal observed.

Supramaxes will be most exposed to this trend, as iron ore accounts for 47% of all cargo carried by supramaxes out of India.