Thoresen Thai Agencies (TTA) says its fleet of 22 supramax bulkers outperformed the net time-charter equivalent (TCE) rate for the vessel type by five percent during the second quarter of this year.

The Bangkok-based shipowner said that Thoresen Shipping, its dry bulk shipping division that also has two ultramaxes in its fleet in addition to the supramaxes, brought in freight revenues of THB 1.8bn