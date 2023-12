The unknown assailants of a Navibulgar bulker have steered the hijacked vessel around the Horn of Africa in a southward direction while releasing a member of its crew.

The incident, which is believed to represent the first case of Somali piracy in years, has seen the 41,600-dwt Ruen (built 2016) boarded by a group of six people 700 nautical miles (1,300 km) off Somalia on 14 December and then taken westwards to the Puntland coast.