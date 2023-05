Swedish owner Berndtssons Rederi has made a tidy profit on a new cargo ship that never made it home from a Chinese shipyard.

The 8,300-dwt Vingaren was delivered by Dayang Offshore Equipment in March and started a voyage back to Sweden.

But the general cargo vessel did not get any further than the Mediterranean before being sold to Italy’s Manisa Bulk on Friday, according to Sjofartstidningen.