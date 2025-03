Long-time dry cargo man Rob Aarvold has resigned as commercial director of handysize owner-operator Swire Bulk.

Aarvold has worked for Swire Bulk since 2017, when the firm was then organised within China Navigation.

He was general manager of the bulk division until 2021, when the company was made an independent entity, and became commercial director shortly after Peter Norborg joined as chief executive in January of that year.