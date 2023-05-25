Swire Bulk is making a shock exit from the UK, closing its London office and making staff there redundant as it looks at consolidating its European operations, sources have told TradeWinds.

The Singapore-headquartered shipowner and operator, which has historic roots in the UK, has a desk of roughly 14 chartering staff and operators in London focusing on handysizes and supramaxes in the Atlantic.

Sources said these functions will be handled in future from Swire Bulk’s only other European office in Hamburg, Germany, as well as in Miami.