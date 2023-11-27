Swire Projects is launching a semi-liner service for project cargo between East Asia and the west coast of North America.

The dedicated transpacific service was offered previously on an ad-hoc basis, but semi-regular sailings are being introduced to meet rising demand for reliable breakbulk and project cargo transport without transiting the congested Panama Canal, the company said.

Rufus Frere-Smith, regional head of the Americas at Swire Projects, which is part of the Swire Group, said it already has infrastructure and relationships in the region to handle the more frequent service.