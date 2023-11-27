Swire Projects is launching a semi-liner service for project cargo between East Asia and the west coast of North America.

The dedicated transpacific service was offered previously on an ad-hoc basis but semi-regular sailings are being put in place to meet rising demand for reliable breakbulk and project cargo transport without transiting the congested Panama Canal, the company said.

Rufus Frere-Smith, regional head of the Americas at Swire Projects, said the company already has existing infrastructure and relationships in the region to handle the more frequent service.