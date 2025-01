Swire Shipping has triumphed in a UK court case that ruled ports cannot charge vessels for longer than expected loading operations.

The Admiralty Court decision came following a dispute between the operator and the Port of Sheerness in England in 2022.

Swire’s 37,000-dwt handysize Kiating (built 2021) docked at the terminal on 23 January that year to discharge hardwood, but there were problems with the stow.