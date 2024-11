With bulker prices receding from multi-year highs, more Greek buyers are coming forward to swoop on coveted kamsarmax tonnage.

Hellenic interests have been linked to several such acquisitions, mostly in deals with Japanese owners, who are known to be the sellers adjusting best to new pricing trends.

In one of the latest deals, Athens-based SwissMarine Inc has spent just over $23m on a 10-year-old unit built at Tadotsu Shipbuilding and sold by Japan’s Miyazaki Sangyo.