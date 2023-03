Taiwan’s Wisdom Marine Group has ordered handysize bulk carriers at a shipyard in Japan.

The bulker owner has struck a newbuilding contract with Namura Shipbuilding for two 40,000-dwt newbuildings to be delivered in 2026.

A company official confirmed the newbuildings contract when contacted by TradeWinds.

Wisdom Marine said the 40,000-dwt bulk carriers will run on conventional marine fuel, costing $33m per ship.