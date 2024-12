Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI) has sprung a special dividend after banking cash from a flurry of vessel sales.

The London-listed handysize bulker specialist is declaring a dividend of $0.04 per share on top of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The company will have paid 14 consecutive quarterly dividends, including two special pay-outs, since its 2021 IPO, amounting to $113.8m.