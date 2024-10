A Thenamaris bulker captain has fined over pollution from a scrubber in France.

The unnamed 66-year-old Filipino was tried in his absence and convicted at Marseille Criminal Court.

The Mesinfos website reported that he will now pay a €50,000 ($54,000) penalty after discharging wash water from the 181,100-dwt Seaforce (built 2015) at the Mediterranean port of Fos-sur-Mer in March 2023.