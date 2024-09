A Greek bulker captain has gone on trial in France accused of inappropriate use of a scrubber after discharging filtered water near a port.

The case involving Thenamaris’ 181,000-dwt Seaforce (built 2018) dates from March 2023 when the capesize was inspected at the port of Fos-sur-Mer, the France Nature Environment (FNE) and Le Marin websites reported.

The unnamed Filipino master was tried at the Marseille Criminal Court in his absence.