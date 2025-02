Thoresen Thai Agencies has raised THB 800m ($23.47m) through a fully subscribed bond issuance, the company announced on 3 February.

The mix of unsubordinated and unsecured bonds was offered from 25 January to 27 January to general and institutional investors, said Thoresen Thai president and chief executive Chalermchai Mahagitsiri.

Funds raised from the bond issuance would be used to redeem existing bonds maturing in February 2025, said Mahagitsiri.